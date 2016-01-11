Jan 11 Business research firm IHS Inc said it agreed to buy Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), a provider of U.S. refined petroleum pricing data, for $650 million.

"The acquisition of OPIS represents a new area of business for IHS and gives IHS visibility across the entire petroleum value chain, from wellhead to consumer," IHS Chief Executive Jerre Stead said on Monday. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)