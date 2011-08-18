* Q4 adj EPS $0.28 vs est $0.25
* Q4 rev $43.7 mln vs est $45.3 mln
* Sees Q1 adj EPS $0.12-$0.18 vs est $0.28
* Sees Q1 rev $41-$44 mln vs est $46.9 mln
* Shares fall as much as 16 pct after the bell
(Follows alerts)
Aug 18 Oplink Communications Inc's
quarterly sales missed estimates and the optical networking
product maker forecast a weak first quarter hurt by a slowdown
in its business, sending its shares down 16 percent.
The company, which competes with Oclaro Inc ,
Finisar Corp and JDS Uniphase Corp , sees
first-quarter earnings of 12-18 cents a share, on revenue of
$41-$44 million.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 28 cents a
share, on revenue of $46.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
On Wednesday, rival JDS Uniphase forecast a weak first
quarter on macro-economic challenges and inventory
corrections.
Oplink's fourth-quarter profit rose to $26.3 million, or
$1.23 per share, from $3.6 million, or $0.17 a share, a year
ago.
The company saw a one-time tax benefit of $22.6 million, or
$1.06 per share, during the quarter.
Adjusted profit was 28 cents per share. Revenue rose 12
percent to $43.7 million.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 25 cents a
share, on revenue of $45.3 million, for the fourth quarter.
Shares of California-based Oplink were down 12 percent at
$13.35 in trading after the bell. They closed at $15.16 on
Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)