Feb 7 Network management software maker Opnet Technologies Inc posted a third-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates and forecast fourth quarter largely below expectations, sending its shares down 7 percent in trading after the bell.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit between 20 cents and 32 cents a share on revenue of $45 million to $49 million.

Analysts were expecting an adjusted profit of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $48.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Opnet, which competes with CA Inc, NetScout Systems and Compuware Corp, earned $5.3 million, or 23 cents a share in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $4.3 million, or 19 cents, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents a share.

Total revenue rose 15.9 percent to $46.0 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 29 cents a share on revenue of $46.4 million.

Shares of the Bethesda, Maryland-based company fell $2.59 to $35.39 in aftermarket trade. The stock closed at $37.98 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)