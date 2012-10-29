Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Oct 29 Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc said it will buy Opnet Technologies Inc, which makes software to manage traffic on networks, for about $1 billion.
The $43 per share cash-and-stock offer represents a 34 percent premium, based on the stocks' Friday close.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.