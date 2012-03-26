March 26 Optical components maker Oclaro Inc will buy smaller rival Opnext Inc in a stock deal valued at about $177 million.

Opnext shareholders will receive 0.42 shares of Oclaro stock for every Opnext share they own, the companies said in a statement.

Oclaro's offer reflects a premium of nearly 74 percent to Opnext's close on Monday. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)