Jan 28 Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, appointed Doron Barness as the head of trading, U.S. equities.

Barness, who worked at WP Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc before joining Oppenheimer, replaces Peter Feinberg, who is retiring later this month.

Barness reports to John Hellier, senior managing director, head of equities. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)