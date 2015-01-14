* Brokerage firm claimed reliance on German bank in sale of
auction-rate securities
* FINRA arbitration panel denied claim in its entirety
* Oppenheimer paid US Airways $30 million in 2013 to settle
structured auction-rate securities case
By Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Jan 14 An arbitration panel has denied
U.S. brokerage firm Oppenheimer & Co's attempt to
collect more than $30 million from Deutsche Bank AG
related to the sale of auction-rate securities that the bank
created.
In February 2013, a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
panel ordered Oppenheimer and one of its former brokers to pay
$30 million to US Airways, now part of American Airlines Group
AAL.O for misrepresenting the safety of the complex instruments.
In return, Oppenheimer sought to recoup that amount plus
almost $15 million in attorneys' fees and interest from Deutsche
Bank's U.S. securities subsidiary, according to Allan Taffet, a
partner at the New York law firm of Duval & Stachenfeld, which
represents Deutsche Bank.
In May 2013, the brokerage filed a claim against Deutsche
alleging misrepresentation and omission of facts about the
creditworthiness of three collateralized debt obligation issues
that Oppenheimer sold to the airline. It also said the bank
breached "the integrity of the Dutch auction process" that
determined the price of the securities.
On Tuesday, a FINRA arbitration panel denied the action by
Oppenheimer but did not give a reason for their decision.
Oppenheimer has filed two smaller arbitration cases against
Deutsche Bank seeking reimbursement, Taffet said.
A spokesman for Oppenheimer did not return a call seeking
comment. Taffet said the arbitration panel gave serious
consideration to hundreds of documents and thousands of pages of
testimony in 29 hearings over eight months.
Banks and brokerage firms that structured or sold
auction-rate securities to retail and sophisticated corporate
investors in the days leading to the financial crisis have paid
more than $60 billion in fines and reimbursement since 2009. The
securities were marketed as ultra-safe, short-term investments
that paid returns higher than money-market funds. But the bonds
had to be resold at auctions every few weeks, and those auctions
began to fail in 2008, leaving investors unable to redeem the
securities.
Oppenheimer has taken a succession of auction-rate hits. It
lost another FINRA arbitration in 2012 that required it to buy
back nearly $6 million of auction-rate securities from a client.
A February 2010 settlement with the New York Attorney General's
office and the Massachusetts Securities Division required it to
repurchase $31 million of the securities from other clients.
Oppenheimer held almost $95 million of repurchased
auction-rate securities on its books at the end of September
2014, and has commitments to repurchase another $13.1 million as
part of settlements with regulators and individual investors.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz and Suzanne Barlyn)