Jan 27 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc : * SEC says charges Oppenheimer & co with violating federal securities laws over

improper penny stock sales, says Oppenheimer agreed to admit wrongdoing and

pay $10 million to settle * SEC says Oppenheimer also agrees to pay additional $10 million to settle

parallel action by treasury department's financial crimes enforcement network * SEC says Oppenheimer Holdings Inc unit aided and abetted illegal

activity by a Bahamas brokerage, gibraltar global, that was a customer and

was not registered to do business in U.S. * SEC says Oppenheimer failed to file suspicious activity reports as required

under bank secrecy act