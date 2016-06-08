June 8 Oppenheimer & Co agreed to pay nearly $3
million in fines and restitution to settle U.S. regulatory
charges that it improperly sold risky exchange-traded funds to
risk-averse elderly customers and other retail investors.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said on
Wednesday the Oppenheimer Holdings Inc unit will pay a
$2.25 million fine and reimburse $716,832 to roughly 150
customers.
Oppenheimer did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle.
FINRA said that from August 2009 to September 2013, New
York-based Oppenheimer sold leveraged, inverse and
inverse-leveraged ETFs that were unsuitable for clients based on
their ages, investment objectives and finances, and lacked
proper supervision to ensure that such sales were not made.
The clients included an 89-year-old "conservative customer"
making $50,000 a year and who lost $51,847 investing in ETFs,
and a 91-year-old "conservative customer" making $30,000 a year
who lost $11,161 in ETFs, the brokerage regulator said.
Oppenheimer conducted roughly 30,740 non-traditional ETF
transactions totaling $1.7 billion in retail brokerage accounts
during the four-year period, FINRA said.
An Oppenheimer spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
ETFs trade on exchanges and typically track indexes or other
securities. Inverse ETFs are designed to move in the opposite
direction of what they track, and leveraged ETFs are designed to
magnify the returns of what they track. Many brokerages no
longer sell non-traditional ETFs.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)