(Adds details of cases)
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 26 Wall Street's watchdog sanctioned
Oppenheimer & Co a total of $3.75 million on Thursday for
failing to supervise a former broker who is now serving a prison
sentence for defrauding the producers of Broadway production
"Rebecca - The Musical."
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said it
fined Oppenheimer & Co, a unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc
, $2.5 million and ordered it to pay $1.25 million in
restitution for its supervision lapses related to Mark Hotton,
whom FINRA permanently barred from the securities industry in
2013.
Hotton stole more than $2.9 million from Oppenheimer's
customers by transferring their funds to entities he either
owned or controlled, FINRA said. Oppenheimer did not try to stop
the transfers and other misconduct, despite "red flags," FINRA
said.
Oppenheimer also did not properly vet Hotton before hiring
him, even though his record at the time included criminal
charges and seven customer complaints, FINRA said.
The firm, in a settlement with FINRA, neither admitted nor
denied FINRA's allegations.
Hotton left Oppenheimer more than six years ago, an
Oppenheimer spokesman said. The firm "has significantly enhanced
its policies regarding hiring and supervision of brokers," the
spokesman said.
Hotton, who was prosecuted earlier by federal authorities,
pleaded guilty in 2013 to two counts of wire fraud in connection
with schemes to defraud a Connecticut real estate company as
well as the producers of "Rebecca," a Broadway musical.
A gothic thriller based on the 1938 Daphne du Maurier novel,
"Rebecca" was slated to debut onstage in 2012 but was canceled
because of a financing shortfall and the scandal.
Prosecutors said Hotton had promised the show's producers he
could secure millions of dollars in funding to cover a $4
million budget shortfall in return for various fees, plus
reimbursement of expenses.
Hotton later claimed to have found four foreign investors
willing to provide $4.5 million, but prosecutors said the men
were fictitious, according to court records.
Hotton also sought reimbursement for an $18,000 safari and
thousands of dollars in other expenses, supposedly incurred
while soliciting investors, prosecutors said.
He was sentenced in that case to 34 months in prison.
He is still awaiting sentencing on additional wire fraud and
money laundering charges, pending in Federal Court in Central
Islip, New York. Authorities say the schemes in that case, which
played out for nearly two decades, resulted in more than $15
million in losses.
