Jan 4 Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, has hired Joan Khoury as managing director, chief marketing officer, a newly created position.

Khoury, based in New York, was most recently the chief marketing officer of independent broker-dealer LPL Financial .

She will also be a member of Oppenheimer's management committee, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)