BRIEF-ChemChina Acquisition of Syngenta approved by Mexican competition authority
* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority
Jan 4 Oppenheimer & Co Inc, a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, has hired Joan Khoury as managing director, chief marketing officer, a newly created position.
Khoury, based in New York, was most recently the chief marketing officer of independent broker-dealer LPL Financial .
She will also be a member of Oppenheimer's management committee, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.