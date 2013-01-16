* Winfrey confirms Armstrong admits to doping
* Host expands broadcast interview to two nights
* Armstrong confession generating buzz for OWN network
By Lisa Richwine and Liana B. Baker
Jan 15 Oprah Winfrey's cable network OWN is
close to selling out advertising time at premium prices for the
highly anticipated televised doping confession by former cycling
champion Lance Armstrong, a senior network executive said.
The network, a joint venture with Discovery Communications
Inc, expects to sell all of the remaining commercial
time for the two-part version of "Oprah's Next Chapter," OWN
President Erik Logan said in an interview late on Tuesday.
Both current and new sponsors have been calling to secure ad
time during the telecast, which airs in primetime on Thursday
and Friday, Logan said.
"We are seeing a great demand in the marketplace," he said.
Winfrey confirmed on Tuesday that Armstrong, who she
interviewed on Monday, admitted to using banned
performance-enhancing drugs during his professional cycling
career that included seven Tour de France titles.
The cyclist had vehemently denied doping for
more than a decade.
OWN planned to air one episode with Armstrong but expanded
the program to two nights after the cyclist talked with Winfrey
for more than two hours.
The interview is generating a wave of publicity for OWN, the
network Winfrey launched in 2011 to lackluster ratings. OWN's
audience has grown in recent months after Winfrey became more
involved in programming. In 2012, OWN's primetime ratings rose
32 percent over the previous year among its target audience of
women aged 25 to 54, according to data from the network.
OWN averaged 147,000 viewers aged 25 to 54 during primetime
in 2012, according to Nielsen data provided by Horizon Media.
A chunk of ad time for the Armstrong interview was pre-sold
to regular advertisers of "Oprah's Next Chapter," a weekly show
where she sits down with big-name stars and newsmakers such as
reality TV's Kardashian family and rapper Usher.
The remaining commercial time is being sold in the final
days leading up to the telecasts in the "scatter" market, which
commands higher prices than the pre-sold rates. Thanks to
growing interest in Armstrong's comments, OWN is securing a
premium over the usual scatter rates for "Oprah's Next Chapter,"
Logan said.
"We are seeing the premiums" on ad rates, he said, but
declined to provide specific figures.
The network is giving priority to advertisers who have
bought time on the show in the past and those that will also
commit to other shows, he said. Ongoing OWN sponsors include
General Motors Co, Target Corp, and Kellogg Co
.
OWN scored some of its biggest audiences with Winfrey's
celebrity interviews. Her March 2012 talk with Whitney Houston's
daughter shortly after the singer's sudden death drew 3.5
million viewers. Singer Rihanna's appearance in August 2011
grabbed 2.5 million viewers.
Winfrey, in an appearance on "CBS This Morning," said
Armstrong "didn't come clean in the manner that I expected."
"I think the most important questions and the answers that
people around the world have been waiting to hear were
answered," she said.
The Armstrong interview will generate high ratings and help
build buzz for the network, said David Johnson, CEO of public
relations firm Strategic Vision. Customers in Atlanta, where he
is based, have been contacting their cable operator to ask if
they carry the network, he said.
"People will be talking about it," Johnson said. "It will
raise public awareness and create public curiosity about the
network, even if it's a one-time deal."