Feb 13 Opta Minerals Inc, which
is majority owned by Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc
, bought Babco Industrial Corp for $17.6 million in
cash.
Regina, Saskatchewan-based Babco's facility is located close
to Opta's key vendors and customers.
Babco is an industrial processor and supplier of petroleum
coke.
Opta, which sources industrial minerals for steel, water
filtration, construction and other purposes, said it is also
obligated to pay an additional $1.3 million in cash on certain
conditions.
The acquisition is expected to immediately add to both Opta
and SunOpta's earnings.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)