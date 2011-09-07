(Follows alerts)

Sept 7 Canada's Opta Minerals Inc has started reviewing strategic alternatives, which could also lead to a sale of the maker of environmentally friendly industrial materials, according to its largest shareholder.

Canadian organic food processor SunOpta Inc , which has a 66.4 percent stake in Opta, said the company's growth potential was not reflected in the stock price.

"As a result of a limited public float and thus very low trading volumes, Opta Minerals has limited access to the capital markets and we do not believe that the market properly reflects Opta's financial performance and future growth opportunities," Jeremy Kendall, chairman of the board at both companies, said in a statement.

Shares of Opta, which have risen 27 percent so far this year, closed at C$1.85 Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, giving it a market value of about C$38 million ($38.3 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.

Kendall said it was the right time for Opta to explore alternatives given the recovery in the industrial sector. However, he did not specify if a sale of the company was among its alternatives.

"Among other possibilities, the strategic review process could result in a sale of Opta Minerals," SunOpta's Chief Executive, Steve Bromley, said in a separate statement.

Bromley said that a sale of Opta would allow SunOpta to focus on its core natural and organic foods business.

SunOpta's shares closed at C$4.70. ($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)