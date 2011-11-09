(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Opta Minerals posted a smaller
third-quarter net profit, hurt by an uncertain economy, a
foreaign exchange loss, and weak demand at its abrasives
segment.
July-September net earnings were $628,000, or 3 cents a
share, compared with $1.54 million, or 8 cents a share, a year
ago.
"Most of this decrease is the result of an uncertain
economic environment, a decrease in demand for metallurgical
slags in the abrasives segment," Waterdown, Ontario-based Opta
said in a statement.
The company had a foreign exchange gain of $1 million in the
year-ago quarter.
Revenue, however, rose 18 percent to $24.1 million.
The company's products are mainly used in the steel,
foundry, water-jet cutting and similar industries, and it has
facilities in Canada, the United States, France and Slovakia.
Shares of the company have risen about 8 percent since Sept.
7, when it said it was reviewing strategic alternatives. The
stock closed at C$2.25 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)