Lego owner seeks more investments in renewables -CEO
March 28 Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday.
March 11 Optare Plc
* Appointment of chief financial officer
* Appointment of hariharan krishnamurthi as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.