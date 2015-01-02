Jan 2 OPTeam SA :

* Said on Wednesday that the total value of deals signed with PGE Dystrybucja SA for the period ending Dec. 31, amounts to 2.8 million zlotys ($783,480)

* The contract of the biggest value (619,440 zlotys) was signed on Dec. 18 and concerns delivery of Workabout Pro 4 computers to PGE Dystrybucja Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.5738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)