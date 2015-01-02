Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 2 OPTeam SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the total value of deals signed with PGE Dystrybucja SA for the period ending Dec. 31, amounts to 2.8 million zlotys ($783,480)
* The contract of the biggest value (619,440 zlotys) was signed on Dec. 18 and concerns delivery of Workabout Pro 4 computers to PGE Dystrybucja Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5738 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order