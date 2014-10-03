Oct 3 OPTeam Sa

* Says signs 688,663.76 zlotys deal for IT equipment with Arrow ECS Sp. z o.o.

* Says value of its deals with Arrow ECS Sp. z o.o. has amounted to 2,442,467.64 zlotys to date