Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 15 The Canadian government on Tuesday approved China National Offshore Oil Corp's (0883.HK) C$2 billion ($1.9 billion) deal for struggling oil sands operator Opti Canada Inc OPC.V.
Opti said in a release that Canada's industry minister had approved CNOOC's purchase of the company for C$34 million. It will also assume the C$2 billion in debt that forced Opti to seek to seek court protection from creditors earlier this year.
Opti has a 35 percent stake in Nexen Inc's NXY.TO Long Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta. The company said it expected CNOOC to complete the deal by the end of the month.
($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.