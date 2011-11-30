* Finisar reports fiscal Q2 results after market close

* Finisar December upside calls grab interest

* JDS Uniphase draws bullish option flow on Tuesday

By Doris Frankel

Nov 30 Option traders in Finisar Corp (FNSR.O) appear to be bracing for a sizable move in the stock's price following earnings on Wednesday afternoon.

The network equipment maker is set to report fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close of market trading. Analysts expect the company to report a profit of 22 cents per share, below 39 cents a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Finisar shares have declined almost 45 percent in value since the start of the year hurt by weaker-than-anticipated demand for network ramp up in China and United States, underperforming the broader U.S. Dow Jones Telecom Equipment Index .DJUSCT -- which is down 12 percent during the period.

Expectations are for about an 18 percent swing in shares between now and Dec. 16 expiration, based on the at-the-money front-month straddle, said Steve Place, a co-founder of options analytics firm InvestingWithOptions in Mobile, Alabama.

That would be below the average absolute one-day earnings move in Finisar shares of 19 percent over the past four quarters, according to Bespoke Investment Group. But the average is skewed when shares plunged 38 percent in extended trading in March when the company forecast a dismal fourth quarter. For more details, see [ID:nL3E7E82G1].

Finisar's calls, granting the right to buy the shares at a fixed price any time up until expiration, caught the eye of many traders heading into earnings.

A total of 4,253 calls traded on the stock on Tuesday against 729 puts, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert. Sentiment based on order flow was 76 percent bullish.

The majority of the action was in the December $20 and $21 strike calls, which were mostly bought on the ask price, Place said. Finisar shares closed at $17.11 on Tuesday.

Over the past 10 sessions, investors bought 1.15 calls for every put in Finisar as a new position on three U.S. options exchanges, according to Schaeffer's Investment Research.

The low ratio was partly due to the recent purchase of more than 4,000 December $17 FNSR puts, said Joe Bell, senior equity analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research. The puts were part of a $19-$17 put spread initiated on Monday, Place said.

The activity also included the purchase of December $22 and $23 calls. "So investors are betting on volatility in the shares, suggesting option speculators are predicting a big move post earnings," Bell said.

Finisar's December $18 straddle, that is closest to the current share value of $17.68 on Wednesday afternoon, was offered at $3.25 during the session, Place said.

Traders often look at option prices on a so-called straddle to estimate the option market's view of the potential range of a stock going into an event like earnings. A long straddle is a bet on volatility and involves buying a call and a put with same strike price and expiration date.

JDS Uniphase Corp JDSU.O, which provides broadband and optical communication components, attracted bullish positioning as well. A total of 12,000 calls traded in the stock in the previous session, more than double the daily average, Trade Alert figures showed.

The bulk of those calls were in the December upside $12 strikes and many of those were bought, Place said. JDS shares, which settled at $10.22 on Tuesday, rose 4.89 percent to $10.72 on Wednesday afternoon.

(Additional reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Andrew Hay)

(Reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago)