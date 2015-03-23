March 23 Optimal Payments Plc said it
would buy Sentinel Topco Ltd and its unit from Sentinel Group
Holdings for an enterprise value of about 1.1 billion euros
($1.19 billion) to expand its online payment and digital wallet
services.
Optimal will launch a fully underwritten rights issue to
raise gross proceeds of about 451 million pounds ($672.1
million) to partly fund the deal, the online money transfer
company said.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
($1 = 0.6714 pounds)
($1 = 0.6710 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)