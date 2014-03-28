SIG cuts dividend, names new CEO to lead turnaround
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 28 Optimal Payments Plc
* FY EBITDA up 89 percent to $52.2m (2012: $27.6m)
* FY revenues up 41 percent to $253.4m (2012: $179.1m)
* FY net profit after tax $31.5m (2012: $1.2m)
* Neteller SV business performed strongly throughout 2013 with revenues up 54 percent to $59.8m
* See an increase in development resources and costs in 2014
* Says continue to assess m&a opportunities that provide a strategic fit at right valuation to further accelerate growth and diversify our business London Equities Newsroom; +44 20 7542 7717 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.
LONDON, March 14 Ocado, the British online supermarket that has been testing investors' patience with its failure to land an overseas deal, said there were signs of pricing pressures in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth in its latest quarter.