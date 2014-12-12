Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 12 Optimal Payments Plc
* Directorate change
* Announces that Keith Butcher, chief financial officer, will be leaving company to take on a new role.
* Brian Mcarthur-muscroft, age 51, will succeed Keith as CFO and director of company, with effect from 1 January 2015
* Keith will step down from board on 1 January 2015 and has agreed to remain with company until 31 March 2015 to oversee an orderly transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)