Dec 12 Optimal Payments Plc

* Directorate change

* Announces that Keith Butcher, chief financial officer, will be leaving company to take on a new role.

* Brian Mcarthur-muscroft, age 51, will succeed Keith as CFO and director of company, with effect from 1 January 2015

* Keith will step down from board on 1 January 2015 and has agreed to remain with company until 31 March 2015 to oversee an orderly transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: