SIG cuts dividend, names new CEO to lead turnaround
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 28 Online money transfer company Optimal Payments Plc's full-year pretax profit soared as sales at its high-margin Neteller e-wallet business jumped.
Pretax profit rose to $32.7 million, for the year ended Dec. 31, from $3.6 million a year earlier.
Revenue surged 41 percent to $253.4 million.
Neteller revenue jumped 54 percent to $59.8 million.
Optimal Payments' proprietary online gateway allows customers to shop online without entering credit or debit card details. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 14 British building materials suppler SIG cut its dividend by 20 percent and named a new chief executive on Tuesday as it battles to recover from a November profit warning.
March 14 British lender Close Brothers Group reported a 21 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, driven by strength in its core banking business and higher trading income from market maker Winterflood.
LONDON, March 14 Ocado, the British online supermarket that has been testing investors' patience with its failure to land an overseas deal, said there were signs of pricing pressures in the market, though it did maintain its rate of sales growth in its latest quarter.