Nov 30 Optima Specialty Steel on Wednesday sold $175 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The deal was decreased from an originally planned $200 million.

Jefferies was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: OPTIMA SPECIALTY STEEL AMT $175 MLN COUPON 12.50 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 96.00 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 13.622 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/5/2011 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A NON-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS