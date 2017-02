JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 Shares in South African miner Optimum Coal soared six percent higher in early trading on Friday after the company confirmed reports that unnamed third parties were interested in buying out the firm.

Its share price at 0705 GMT was 31.80 rand, its highest in about four months, according to Thomson Reuters' data. On Thursday, sources close to the deal said commodities trader Glencore was eyeing the miner. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)