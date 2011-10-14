* Q1 run of mine production at 3.755 mln tonnes
* Shares down 5.5 pct
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, OCT 14 Optimum Coal, the South
African firm nearly 24 percent owned by Glencore , said
on Friday production of run-of-mine coal fell by 11 percent in
the July-September quarter, hit by lost production from strikes.
The company said in a statement it produced 3.755 million
tonnes of the coal during the July-September quarter, down from
4.175 million tonnes in the previous three months.
The company also said it produced 1.46 tonnes of
high-quality coal for export, and 1.51 million tonnes of lower
quality coal for domestic use.
Optimum Chief Executive said in a statement that production
was "generally disappointing" for the quarter. Production at its
Optimum Collieries has also been hurt by an on-going strike at
contractor Coalcor Mining, he said.
Shares of Optimum were down 5.5 percent at 34.01 rand,
sharply underperforming Johannesburg's All-share index ,
which was up 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)