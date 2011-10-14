* Q1 run of mine production at 3.755 mln tonnes

* Shares down 5.5 pct (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, OCT 14 Optimum Coal, the South African firm nearly 24 percent owned by Glencore , said on Friday production of run-of-mine coal fell by 11 percent in the July-September quarter, hit by lost production from strikes.

The company said in a statement it produced 3.755 million tonnes of the coal during the July-September quarter, down from 4.175 million tonnes in the previous three months.

The company also said it produced 1.46 tonnes of high-quality coal for export, and 1.51 million tonnes of lower quality coal for domestic use.

Optimum Chief Executive said in a statement that production was "generally disappointing" for the quarter. Production at its Optimum Collieries has also been hurt by an on-going strike at contractor Coalcor Mining, he said.

Shares of Optimum were down 5.5 percent at 34.01 rand, sharply underperforming Johannesburg's All-share index , which was up 1.4 percent. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)