* Says buys two prospecting rights for 235 mln rand
* Says assets suitable for coal exports, Eskom supplies
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 South Africa's
sixth-largest coal producer Optimum Coal said on Friday
it had bought two prospecting rights from BHP Billiton Energy
Coal South Africa (BECSA) in a move to boost its
porfolio.
Optimum said it would buy from BECSA the Remhoogte
prospecting rights, which have an inferred resource of around
306.5 million tonnes.
The 235 million rand ($32.6 million) acquisition will be
funded through the company's own cash resources and re-financed
group debt facilities, it said.
Chief Executive Mike Teke said the acquisition gives Optimum
an attractive growth opportunity.
"At this stage it is envisaged that Remhoogte will
principally be a replacement for Optimum Colliery's export
saleable production in the medium to long term, although market
conditions and an improvement in export logistics could result
in the development of the project being expedited," Teke said in
a statement.
The company said a planned Remhoogte mine is expected to
produce 2.5 million tonnes of export coal per year and an
estimated 400,000 tonnes of middlings product well suitable to
supply power utility Eskom's nearby Camden and Majuba power
stations.
The site is located near the coal rail line leading to the
Richards Bay Coal Terminal, it added.
($1 = 7.207 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)