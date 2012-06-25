(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 A unit of top commodity trader Glencore and politician-turned-businessman Cyril Ramaphosa have finalised their purchase of just over 70 percent of Optimum Coal, the coal producer said on Monday.

A consortium including a Glencore subsidiary, Piruto BV, and Ramaphosa's Lexshell 849 have been in talks since last year to buy a controlling stake in Optimum, South Africa's sixth-biggest coal miner, deemed attractive due to its reserves and access to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT).

"The Consortium has now acquired, directly and indirectly, 71.10 percent of the issued ordinary share capital of Optimum," Optimum said in a statement.

Shareholders holding some 7.79 million of Optimum shares have accepted the mandatory offer of 38 rand per share which closed on Friday. Part of the company is owned by its employees and the local communities via two trusts.

Optimum will be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with the date for the delisting set for July 6. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)