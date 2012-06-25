(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 A unit of top commodity
trader Glencore and politician-turned-businessman Cyril
Ramaphosa have finalised their purchase of just over 70 percent
of Optimum Coal, the coal producer said on Monday.
A consortium including a Glencore subsidiary, Piruto BV, and
Ramaphosa's Lexshell 849 have been in talks since last year to
buy a controlling stake in Optimum, South Africa's sixth-biggest
coal miner, deemed attractive due to its reserves and access to
the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT).
"The Consortium has now acquired, directly and indirectly,
71.10 percent of the issued ordinary share capital of Optimum,"
Optimum said in a statement.
Shareholders holding some 7.79 million of Optimum shares
have accepted the mandatory offer of 38 rand per share which
closed on Friday. Part of the company is owned by its employees
and the local communities via two trusts.
Optimum will be delisted from the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange, with the date for the delisting set for July 6.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)