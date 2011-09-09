JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 Optimum Coal said on Friday that should an offer be made for the company by a consortium including trader Glencore and a vehicle of politician turned businessman Cyril Ramaphosa, the price would not be lower than 38 rand per share.

A consortium indluding a Glencore subsidiary, Piruto BV, and Ramaphosa's Lexshell 849 confirmed on Sept. 1 that it was interested in buying a controlling stake in South Africa's sixth-biggest coal miner, deemed attractive due to its reserves and access to export capacity at Richards Bay Coal Terminal.

"The board has been informed by the consortium that if the proposed offer is made within a period of 6 months from 6 September 2011, the offer consideration will not be lower than 38.00 rand per Optimum share," the company said in a statement.

Optimum also said an alternative party, which was mentioned in an announcement earlier this month, had withdrawn its interest in acquiring a controlling stake in the coal producer.

