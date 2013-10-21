BRUSSELS Oct 21 Belgian wireless hardware and software company Option said on Monday its founder Jan Callewaert would step down as chief executive after 27 years at the helm of the group.

Callewaert, who will remain as executive chairman of the group, will be replaced by Frank Deschuytere, the former chief executive of digital printing group Xeikon.

Option said the changes were effective immediately. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Foo Yun Chee)