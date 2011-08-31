* Buys smartphone software

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 Belgium's Option NV , Europe's only maker of wireless modems, narrowed its net loss in the first six months and announced the purchase of technology used in smartphones and tablets.

The acquisition is a further step in the troubled Belgian group's transformation from a supplier of increasingly commoditised hardware, such as USB modems, to a wireless software and systems provider.

Option said on Wednesday it was buying the Connected Consumer Electronics assets of MobiWire SA, including Android user interface software and core staff.

The Surface UX software provides access for smartphones and tablets to cloud-based content and services.

Option, which specialises in wireless internet products, such as data cards, USB modems and routers, said revenue declined to 25.8 million euros from 30.9 million in the first half of 2010.

Product sales fell, but licence income rose, mainly because of an agreement with former rival Huawei Technologies.

The company's net loss narrowed to 2.9 million euros from 20.5 million a year earlier.

Option has been loss making for the past three years and struggled against fierce competition from Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE , who have turned the wireless modem market into a high volume, low margin business. (Reporting by Christopher Le Coq; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Holmes)