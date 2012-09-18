BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
Sept 18 * U.S. judge decertifies class-action lawsuit by African-American borrowers
against option one mortgage corp -- court ruling * Borrowers had claimed option one, once owned by h&r block , charged
them more than similarly situated white borrowers, violating federal law * Judge, citing ruling involving Wal Mart Stores Inc -said no longer
sufficient to show that some borrowers were charged more than others to
maintain class-action
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.