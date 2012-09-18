Sept 18 * U.S. judge decertifies class-action lawsuit by African-American borrowers

against option one mortgage corp -- court ruling * Borrowers had claimed option one, once owned by h&r block , charged

them more than similarly situated white borrowers, violating federal law * Judge, citing ruling involving Wal Mart Stores Inc -said no longer

sufficient to show that some borrowers were charged more than others to

maintain class-action