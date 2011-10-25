By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 25 Wall Street may have become
more anxious about the prospects of a solution to the euro zone
debt crisis, but investors are not betting on disaster at
Wednesday's European summit.
At least that's the case in the options market. Although
Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index
VIX .VIX, rose 10 percent on Tuesday, the move is not
dramatic by recent standards.
The VIX rose as U.S. stocks fell 2 percent .SPX following
the cancellation of a European financial ministers meeting,
which spooked markets just 24 hours before European leaders are
due to adopt a plan to resolve the crisis.
The 10 percent jump in the VIX on Tuesday is dwarfed by
recent moves. The last time the S&P 500 fell 2 percent, on Oct.
17, the VIX shot up by 20 percent.
And considering the S&P is up nearly 9 percent for the
month, the drop in shares was also seen as relatively soft.
"The market is not so anxious ahead of tomorrow," said
Randy Frederick, director of trading and derivatives at the
Schwab Center for Financial Research in Austin, Texas.
PRICE GRAPH ON VIX
The VIX generally has an inverse relationship with the
stock market as measured by the S&P 500. When the S&P moves
lower, the VIX usually rises, but the VIX tends to move up at a
much higher magnitude than the S&P moves down.
Equities had risen recently on hopes a resolution to
Europe's sovereign debt crisis was on the horizon and a reduced
likelihood of a U.S. recession after stronger-than-expected
corporate results and economic data.
However, some say the market has managed its own
expectations lower for a solution to Europe's problems.
"The market is realizing that this issue, which has been
really building up for years, cannot be solved or improved that
easily," said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis
Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by Leslie Adler)