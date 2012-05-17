* Options risk gauge ends at highest level since December
2011
* VIX has soared 47.5 pct since May 1 close
* Put/call ratio of all option trading highest since Aug. 8,
2011
* Put option volume in SPX is highest since August 2011
By Doris Frankel
May 17 Option investors are seeking protection
against a sharp decline in U.S. equities in the near term as
uncertainty grows over the European debt crisis and the health
of the global economy.
Wall Street stock indexes hit a four-month low on Thursday
as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over
that country's banks and another round of weak U.S. data
undermined hopes for the economic recovery.
The benchmark S&P 500 index, which logged its fifth
straight session of declines, has fallen 6.1 percent so far in
May.
A key measure of financial market swings - or volatility -
has been steadily rising from the 15 to 16 level at the start of
May. Projected volatility on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
, as measured on the CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX,
jumped 9.97 percent to 24.49 - its highest since Dec. 19, 2011.
"The volatility that we have seen in the market over the
past few weeks has triggered another rise in risk perceptions,
similar to what we saw in August and October last year," said
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy.
Trading was brisk in the U.S. options market on Thursday
with an underlying bearish tone heading into Friday's expiration
of May options, which may have contributed to the volume.
"You are seeing a lot of puts being bought on the major
stock market indexes today suggesting that there is a lot of
fear and uncertainty surrounding this market," said Joe Bell,
senior equity analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research.
"Often times this indicates that investors are increasing
their hedges against a continued decline in the market. Ever
since the U.S earnings season has slowed down, the focus has
been on the European debt crisis," he added.
Although a VIX in the 20s is a far cry from the 2011 high of
48 and a peak of 89.53 after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008, the index this week has been above its historical average
of 20.50 and has soared 47.5 percent since the May 1 close.
The VIX closed at 21.97 on Tuesday, above its average of the
past six months for the first time in more than 100 days, which
is a long period for volatility to be below average, Jason
Goepfert, president of SentimenTrader.com, said in a report this
week.
"That's the sixth time it's had such a streak in the past
decade and the eighth since 1986," Goepfert said.
The VIX has risen in 10 out of the last 12 trading sessions.
"That means that the concerns about Europe may not go away
and that uncertainty is growing," said Bill Luby, a private
investor and author of the VIX and More blog in San Francisco.
MKM Partners derivatives strategist Jim Strugger recommends
the purchase of June calls on the VIX as a hedge on the
potential for higher levels of implied volatility and a sharp
decline in U.S. stocks in the near term.
"Historically, volatility shocks have occurred with VIX
spiking from its staging area in the 20-25 range," Strugger
said. Calls on the VIX are often used as a hedge against greater
volatility.
About 14.7 million puts and 10.5 million calls traded across
all the U.S. option exchanges, yielding a put-to-call ratio of
1.40, its highest since Aug. 8, 2011, according to option
analytics firm Trade Alert. The put/call ratio for trading in
all products across all exchanges has now exceeded 1.0 for three
consecutive trading sessions, which is the first time since Nov.
8-10, 2011, WhatsTrading's Ruffy said.
Option volume was impressive in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust
, an ETF more popularly known as the Spyders and the S&P
500 Index.
In the SPX, 1.27 million puts traded, its highest level
since August 2011, against 510,000 calls. And in the Spyders, a
total of 4.85 million contracts changed hands with 2.59 puts
traded for every call, Trade Alert data showed.
(Reporting by Doris Frankel, Editing by Gary Crosse)