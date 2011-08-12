CHICAGO Aug 12 More than 150 million stock options changed hands in the most volatile week on Wall Street in recent memory, according to unofficial data from clearinghouse OCC on Friday.

The record week, which included an all-time one-day record of 41.5 million contracts traded on Monday, surpassed last week's 145 million contracts. The figures from Friday were preliminary, an OCC spokesman said.

Before the first two weeks of August, trading of stock options had averaged about 17.8 million contracts a day, OCC said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Kenneth Barry)