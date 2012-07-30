BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources adopts shareholder rights plan to preserve valuable net operating losses
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 30 With Shaw Group Inc shares up more than 50 percent on Monday, one investor made a stunning return by placing some well-timed bullish bets in options last week, raising eyebrows among options market watchers.
According to several options market participants, one investor purchased 2,000 Aug $29 calls in Shaw Group for 25 cents a piece on Thursday. With Shaw shares hitting all-time high near $44 on Monday, the calls were worth about $14, a stunning 5,600 percent return for the investor.
"The timing of this does look rather suspicious and the fact someone bought some out-of-the-money calls at the Aug 29-strike, which is 12 percent out-of-the-money, only adds to the suspicion," said Ryan Detrick, senior analyst at Schaeffer's Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co said on Monday that it would buy Shaw Group for about $3 billion in cash and stock to create a big engineering and construction company focused on the energy industry. Netherlands-based CB&I offered $46 per share - $41 in cash and $5 in stock - a premium of 72 percent to Shaw's closing price on Friday, the companies said.
Shaw Group stock jumped about 60 percent to $43.70, while CB&I fell 14.9 percent to $34.67.
"Insider trading? Maybe. Certainly very shrewd timing on the purchase, wouldn't you say?" said Jon Najarian, co-founder of OptionMonster.com.
Suspicious trades prior to merger announcements are not uncommon in the options market. Just last week, a number of large well-timed bullish bets in the options of Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc were spotted, ahead of a takeover deal announcement.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has now accused a Hong Kong-based firm of insider trading ahead of the public disclosure that China's oil producer CNOOC plans to acquire Nexen. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)
