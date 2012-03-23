By Angela Moon
| NEW YORK, March 23
NEW YORK, March 23 The plunge in shares of the
TVIX exchange-traded product on Thursday just before an
announcement that new shares would be issued raised eyebrows
among traders.
The VelocityShares Daily 2x Short-Term exchange-traded note
, a popular but controversial leveraged exchange-traded
note, fell 18 percent to a new low on Friday, bringing it closer
with its implied value.
But the more significant drop came on Thursday, just hours
before Credit Suisse, which creates shares in the product, said
it would start issuing shares again "on a limited basis."
Investors had flocked to products that bet on volatility in
recent months on concerns that the recent market rally would not
be sustained. However, advisors and analysts say people were
starting to hold the products - intended for short-term hedges -
for long periods, exposing themselves to losses due to the
product's structure.
"The timing of the collapse of the Net Asset Value of the
fund was certainly suspicious," said Chris McKhann, analyst at
optionMonster.com.
McKhann noted the TVIX's price was 89 percent greater than
the net asset value of the note on Wednesday, and that
difference has since collapsed as investors scrambled to dump
their holdings.
Credit Suisse stopped issuing shares in the product in
February when investors, betting on volatility, started trading
the fund more heavily. The halt caused the price of the fund to
diverge from its net asset value, which would only correct after
new shares were issued.
"Most of the people who owned the TVIX did not understand
that it was trading at a huge premium to its Net Asset Value,
let alone understanding the product itself. But this does not
help to restore retail investors and traders faith in a fair
market," McKhann said.
The ETN gave back most of its premium to its indicated value
on Thursday when it tumbled about 30 percent in its heaviest day
of trading since mid-February. It had been trading to a huge
premium to its net asset value.
"The price action in this ETN became purely speculative
driven by no fundamental valuation whatsoever," said Scott
Maidel, senior portfolio manager, equity derivatives at Russell
Investments in Seattle.
Due to the carry cost associated with these types of
volatility ETNs, they are typically used as trading instruments
rather than buy-and-hold investments. Carry costs occur when the
front-month futures contract being sold has a lower price than
the back-month contract being bought.
Volatility traders have been noticing big swings in TVIX all
week. A t the start of the week, the ETN, which aims to double
the daily move in an index tracking short-term VIX futures,
ra llied about 7 percent when VIX futures were actually down
about 3 percent due to what some traders called a short squeeze.
On average, on a daily basis the TVIX moves about up and
down in percentage terms as the VIX does and twice as quickly as
front-month and second-month VIX futures.
Credit Suisse declined comment.
Volumes in the ETN surged in mid-February as investors
increasingly turned to exchange-traded products as a way to bet
on or hedge against volatility, especially in the prolonged
complacency in the market.
The rise in volume was a concern to Credit Suisse, which
stopped issuing shares, citing "internal limits" for the size of
the ETN. There were concerns that demand for the security would
start to have an undue influence on the volatility futures
market, rather than tracking those contracts.
The VIX - the CBOE Volatility Index - is the market's
favored gauge of investor anxiety. It is not a traded index, but
futures contracts trade on the CBOE, and a handful of
exchange-traded products track those futures contracts.
(Reporting By Angela Moon in New York and Doris Frankel in
Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)