* Aug sets monthly volume record, near double vs year ago

* Aug avg daily options volume up 85.6 pct from year ago

CHICAGO, Sept 1 U.S. listed option volume in August surpassed half a billion contracts for the first time in history, the Options Industry Council said on Thursday.

The OIC said a total of 550 million options contracts changed hands last month, a 94 percent increase over August 2010 when 283.5 million contracts traded.

"Option volume surged last month due to a number of factors including a spike in market volatility, an unprecedented U.S. credit rating downgrade and concerns over the European banking crisis," said Al Greenberg, senior vice president of ConvergEX Group in Chicago.

"Many traders were forced to adjust their derivative positions heading into August expiration week as a series of market-moving events -- including the S&P downgrade -- unfolded," he added.

An average total of 23.9 million contracts traded per day in August, up 85.6 percent from the year-ago period.

The OIC reported U.S. equity options volume rose 91.41 percent from a year ago with 501.9 million contracts exchanged in the month.

The OIC is an industry cooperative funded by the U.S. option exchanges and OCC, the clearinghouse for all U.S. equity options.