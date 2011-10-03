* Sept equity option volume rises 28.65 pct from year ago

* Total volume up 22.46 pct so far vs same year-ago period

Oct 3 U.S. options volume has been growing at a rapid pace in 2011 and is on track to surpass last year's record turnover of about 3.9 billion contracts at the end of October, according to the Options Industry Council.

The nine U.S. options exchanges handled an average of 18.6 million contracts each day last month, up 30 percent from September 2010, underscoring investors' strong appetite for the derivative product as a way to manage market risk and generate income.

The OIC said on Monday total options trading volume for September was up 29.52 percent from a year ago with 391.2 million contracts traded.

Total 2011 volume stood at 3.5 billion contracts at the end of September, a gain of 22.46 percent from the same nine-month period last year.

Average daily trading volume for the year so far was 18.55 million contracts, up 21.81 percent from the same 2010 period.

U.S. equity options volume, which includes options on individual stocks and exchange-traded funds last month, came in at 359.8 million contracts, up 28.65 percent from September 2010, the OIC said.

The OIC is funded by the U.S. options exchanges and OCC, which clears all U.S. listed options. (Reporting by Doris Frankel in Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish)