NEW YORK Aug 5 Options Clearing Corp (OCC) said on Friday that a new daily options trading volume record was set on Thursday when 36.1 million contracts traded.

Equity options trading reached 33.04 million, also a record high.

In the stock market, nearly 14 billion shares changed hands on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq on Thursday, the highest since June 25, 2010, and well above the daily average of around 7.48 billion.

The OCC is the clearinghouse for all U.S. equity options.

