UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
July 25 E*Trade Financial Corp said on Monday it would buy the parent of online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 million in cash.
E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer and a bank, said it intends to help finance the deal by issuing up to $400 million of preferred stock.
The deal for Aperture New Holdings Inc is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
