July 25 E*Trade Financial Corp said on Monday it would buy the parent of online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 million in cash.

E*Trade, which operates a discount broker-dealer and a bank, said it intends to help finance the deal by issuing up to $400 million of preferred stock.

The deal for Aperture New Holdings Inc is expected to close in the fourth quarter, the company said.

