BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Aug 12 OptionsXpress Holdings Inc , an online broker being acquired by Charles Schwab Corp , said on Friday they obtained all regulatory approvals required to complete their merger.
Schwab had agreed to buy optionsXpress in March in a $1 billion all-stock deal that valued optionsXpress at $17.91 per share, 17 percent more than its closing price on the trading day before the acquisition was announced.
OptionsXpress expects the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval of stockholders of optionsXpress, to be completed in the third quarter.
The company said stockholders will vote upon the proposal to approve and adopt the merger agreement on Aug. 30. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)