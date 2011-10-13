* Unveils new Daytona desktop product

LONDON, Oct 13 Optos , a maker of devices that diagnose eye disease, has unveiled a product that it says will take it into markets like Asia and could double the size of its installed base.

The product, called Daytona, was launched shortly before Optos said a strong fourth-quarter meant its underlying revenue for the year had risen by more than 25 percent, ahead of analyst expectations, sending its shares up 19 percent.

Optos said on Thursday that its installed base of devices used by both optometrists and ophalmologists, who specialise in treating eye disease, had risen by 8 percent to 4,240 devices in the year to end-September.

Chief Executive Roy Davis said Daytona would help the company double that number.

"I would expect to double the installed base over a three to four year period," he told Reuters in an interview.

The Scottish company's devices take wide-angle images of the retina to detect diseases such as retinal detachment, glaucoma and cataracts, as well high-blood pressure and some cancers that do not show up in conventional retinal images.

The new desktop-sized product will start shipping in the first quarter of 2012, Davis said.

"We are launching Daytona with the remit of aiming to globalise our wide-field imaging technology," he said.

"It will be much lower in cost, and scalable from a manufacturing perspective to allow us to sell it not only direct, as we do today, but through distributors into Asia, Eastern Europe and South America."

The product was approved by the FDA in August, clearing the way for it to be rolled out in North America next year, he said, and other markets would follow as approval was obtained. (Editing by Adveith Nair)