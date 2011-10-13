* Unveils new Daytona desktop product

* Strong Q4 drives full-year underlying revenue up more than 25 pct

* Shares up 19 percent (Adds analyst reaction, detail on pricing)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 13 Optos Plc , whose devices diagnose eye disease, unveiled a product it said would take it into markets such as Asia and could double the size of its installed base, boosting its shares by nearly 20 percent.

The product, called Daytona, was launched as Optos said a strong fourth quarter helped drive full-year revenue up more than a third, while underlying revenue was up more than 25 percent.

The numbers exceeded the expectations of analysts, who had pencilled in total revenue growth of 29 percent according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Optos shares were up 18.7 percent at 189.5 pence by 1234 GMT, not far from a year's high of 217p set in March.

Optos said its installed base of devices used by both optometrists and ophthalmologists, who specialise in treating eye disease, had risen by 8 percent to 4,240 in the year to end-September.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said the sales growth should lead to further increases in analysts' earnings expectations.

"The customer base is showing the acceleration in growth we have been looking for, with 8 percent growth in 2011 versus 3 percent in 2010," they said.

Nomura Code, meanwhile, said Daytona would have a "substantial impact on the company's future sales outlook, depending on the market entry strategy and pricing".

Chief Executive Roy Davis said Daytona would help the company access new markets.

"I would expect to double the installed base over a three- to four-year period," he told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

The Scottish company's devices take wide-angle images of the retina to detect diseases such as retinal detachment, glaucoma and cataracts, as well high-blood pressure and some cancers that do not show up in conventional retinal images.

The new desktop-sized product will start shipping in the first quarter of 2012, Davis said.

"We are launching Daytona with the remit of aiming to globalise our wide-field imaging technology," he said.

"It will be much lower in cost and scalable from a manufacturing perspective, to allow us to sell it not only direct, as we do today, but through distributors into Asia, eastern Europe and South America."

The product was approved by the U.S. FDA in August, clearing the way for it to be rolled out in North America next year, he said, and other markets would follow as approval was obtained.

Daytona will have a list price of $80,000 to $85,000 in the U.S. market, he said.

The company's existing products have list prices ranging from about $60,000 up to $120,000 for the most advanced devices designed for ophthalmologists. (Editing by Adveith Nair and David Holmes)