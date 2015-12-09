* OP Trust CEO says danger investors may be overpaying

* Sees infrastructure market 'overcrowded'

* Says important to maintain discipline

By Matt Scuffham

TORONTO, Dec 9 Canadian pension funds risk overpaying for infrastructure assets in an "overheated" global market if they fail to maintain financial discipline, the head of one of the country's 10 biggest public pension funds said.

Direct investments in assets such as infrastructure and real estate have become increasingly attractive at a time of volatility in global equity markets and economic uncertainty. That has led to intense bidding wars for some assets.

"If you look at infrastructure as an asset class, it's overcrowded and overheated at the moment," Hugh O'Reilly, chief executive of OP Trust, said in an interview. The fund has about C$17.5 billion ($12.9 billion) of assets under management.

Asked if Canadian pension funds could be overpaying in such an environment, O'Reilly said: "There is a danger that that could be going on. I think what you have to be very careful about is maintaining your investment discipline."

OP Trust's infrastructure portfolio generated a 48 percent return last year, driven by major investment in European infrastructure. But O'Reilly cautioned against expecting repeat performances.

"Even though we have great investors, we can't just assume they're going to go out there and hit a home run every time. Some people view infrastructure like it's a government bond with a higher coupon. It's not. There's all manner of risk there," he said.

OP Trust administers the Ontario Public Service Employees Union Pension Plan, a defined benefit plan with over 86,000 members.

Funds such as the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) and the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (Caisse) are among the 10 biggest infrastructure investors in the world.

In the past year, OP Trust has invested in a British train leasing company and Australian wind farm. It achieved a return of 12 percent in 2014, outperforming its benchmark of 6.2 percent.

The board of OP Trust recently agreed on a new strategy that will limit risk rather than push to maximize returns.

"We want to make sure that we're only taking the amount of risk that we absolutely need in order to meet our pension obligations," said Chief Investment Officer James Davis.

($1 = 1.3581 Canadian dollars)