By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 23 Oracle Corp filed
a multibillion-dollar copyright lawsuit against Google because
Oracle failed in its own attempts to enter the smartphone
market, a Google attorney said in closing arguments on Monday.
In a retrial in federal court in San Francisco, Oracle Corp
has claimed Google's Android smartphone operating system
violated its copyright on parts of Java, a development platform.
Alphabet Inc's Google unit said it should be able to
use Java without paying a fee under the fair-use provision of
copyright law.
A trial in 2012 ended in a deadlocked jury, and if the
current jury rules against Google on fair use, then it would
consider Oracle's request for about $9 billion in damages.
The case has been closely watched by software developers,
who fear an Oracle victory could spur more software copyright
lawsuits.
However, investors see little risk for Google because the
company could afford to pay a onetime fine, and the possibility
of an injunction that would force Google to pay ongoing
royalties to Oracle appears remote.
In court on Monday, Google attorney Robert Van Nest played a
video of a speech by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison praising "our
friends at Google" for building devices that use Java. Ellison
then suggested Oracle should also build similar hardware.
But Oracle was never able to build a smartphone of its own,
Van Nest said, so it decided to accuse Google of unfair copying
instead.
"They now want all the credit and a whole lot of money," Van
Nest said. "That's not fair."
An Oracle attorney was expected to make a closing argument
later on Monday.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)