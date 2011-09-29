Sept 28 Oracle Corp ORCL.O said British software maker Autonomy's AUTN.L chief executive Mike Lynch made a sales pitch to shop his company in April, which was rebuffed as the price was too high.

Oracle appeared to take exception to comments attributed to Lynch, who reportedly denied Oracle had ever been approached.

In a statement released late on Wednesday, the company said "we still have his PowerPoint slides" referring to Lynch's sales pitch presentation to sell the company to Oracle in April.

Autonomy, however, agreed to be acquired by Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) for $11.7 billion last month, triggering a spate of events which eventually led to the replacement of HP's chief executive Leo Apotheker. [ID:nS1E78L111]

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison, who has often aimed jibes at Hewlett-Packard Co, said during the company's last quarterly earnings call: "Autonomy was shopped to us. We looked at the price and thought it was absurdly high. We had no interest in making the Autonomy acquisition."

The outspoken billionaire CEO has criticized HP frequently since the firing of former CEO Mark Hurd in August 2010. Ellison hired his friend for the post of Oracle co-President shortly after.

