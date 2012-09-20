BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics advances SAGE-217
* Sage Therapeutics advances SAGE-217 into placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial in major depressive disorder
Sept 20 Oracle Corp : * Says sees Q2 non-GAAP new software and subscription revenue up 5 to 15
percent * Says sees Q2 hardware product revenue down 8 percent to down 18 percent
* Voyager Therapeutics announces lead clinical candidate selection for monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)
* BD announces early access program for bd resolve single-cell analysis platform