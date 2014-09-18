(Adds comments from Ellison, Catz, Hurd, analyst)
By Noel Randewich and Bill Rigby
SAN FRANCISCO/SEATTLE, Sept 18 Larry Ellison,
co-founder and leader of Oracle Corp for almost four
decades, stepped aside as chief executive on Thursday, to be
replaced by co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd, but stressed that
nothing at the business software company will change.
The move comes earlier than expected by many investors, and
appears designed to address concerns about the company's
direction under Ellison, 70, who has been the Oracle's only CEO
in its 37-year history.
"While there was some speculation Larry could step down, the
timing is a bit of a head scratcher and the Street will have
many questions," said Daniel Ives, an analyst at FBR Capital
Markets. "Investors have a mixed view of Safra and especially
Hurd as co-CEOs given the missteps we have seen from the company
over the past few years."
Oracle shares fell 2 percent to $40.70 in after-hours
trading after it reported the management shake-up and profit
below Wall Street's average forecast, hurt by weak hardware
sales.
"I'm going to continue doing what I've been doing over the
last several years. They're going to continue what they've been
doing over the last several years," Ellison said on a conference
call with analysts, referring to Hurd, 57, and Catz, 52. "Mark
and Safra have done a spectacular job and I think they deserve
the recognition of their new titles."
Catz, responding to an analyst who asked what the management
shuffle would mean further down the company, said nothing will
change.
"I want to make sure we are very, very clear. There will
actually be no changes," said Catz. "No changes whatsoever."
The creation of two CEO roles, which has largely been
unsuccessful when tried at other companies, raises questions of
how Catz and Hurd will work together at the top.
"Co-CEO structures are typically not ideal," said Bill
Kreher, an analyst at Edward Jones. "They're both very
independent thinkers who have strong wills. At times they won't
agree. But they have worked closely together, and with Ellison.
We don't see the day-to-day changing."
Hurd stressed that Oracle was not hierarchical and also
stressed a lack of change.
"We're pretty flat in terms of the way we run the place, and
we want to keep it that way," he told the conference call.
Under the new arrangement, Ellison, who co-founded the
database company that became Oracle in 1977, will become
executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Manufacturing, finance and legal functions at Oracle will
continue to report to Catz, while sales and service units will
continue to report to Hurd. Software and hardware engineering
will continue to report to Ellison.
The major difference is that Catz and Hurd will now report
to Oracle's board, rather than to Ellison himself, although
Ellison is now executive chairman of that board.
CLOUD RIVALS
Ellison will keep working full time, Oracle said in a
statement. His step back from the top job mirrors his friend
Bill Gates at Microsoft, who stepped down as chairman of the
software giant earlier this year but remains a board member and
adviser to new CEO Satya Nadella.
Raised in a rough Chicago neighborhood, Ellison built Oracle
into one of Silicon Valley's most successful technology
companies, whose databases have become the technology backbones
of the world's largest corporations.
Ellison took the company public in 1986, the same year as
Microsoft, with revenue of $55 million. This fiscal year
revenues are expected to top $40 billion.
Through dozens of acquisitions, Ellison widened Oracle's
portfolio of business software to include tools for customer
service, human resources and business intelligence, investing
tens of billions of dollars to acquire PeopleSoft, Siebel
Systems and other tech companies.
But in recent years, Ellison stumbled. Investors widely
criticized his $7.4 billion acquisition of Sun Microsystems in
2010 after sales of Sun servers and other equipment fell after
the deal.
Ellison famously mocked cloud computing as "complete
gibberish" in a 2008 tirade after a Wall Street analyst asked
him to comment on the new phenomenon, a broad term referring to
the delivery of computer services via the Internet from remote
data centers.
Since his remarks, cloud computing has become a driving
force in enterprise software and Oracle is struggling to build
out its own cloud offerings to catch up with smaller rivals.
Ellison, who battled big rivals IBM and SAP
for most of his tenure, appeared to change his tune
this year, when he called Amazon.com and Salesforce.com
the company's most immediate threat.
